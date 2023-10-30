McNeese Announces Homecoming Court 2023

Lake Charles students Anna Broussard, a radiologic sciences senior, and Beau Dobson, a mass communication senior, have been named as McNeese State University’s 2023 Homecoming Queen and King.

The royal pair and court will be presented during halftime ceremonies of the McNeese Cowboys vs. Houston Christian University Huskies football game at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, in Cowboy Stadium.

Broussard, daughter of Deirdre and Richard Broussard, is a member of McNeese Alumni Ambassadors, Cowboy Catholics and Chi Omega Sorority. She is a McNeese Rowdy Rider, the secretary of Greek Unity Board, the director of recruitment counselors for Panhellenic Executive Board and the president of the junior radiologic sciences class.

Dobson, son of Alyson and Tony Dobson, is the secretary of Kappa Sigma Fraternity, the Student Government Association (SGA) chief of communications officer, a McNeese Rowdy Rider and the Greek Unity Board chief of communications.

Other court members are seniors Adepoju “PJ” Adetunji, Ta’Mya Davis, Jaylon Martin and Maggi Terro. Representing the juniors are Hannah Benoit, Brenon-Wayne Nash, Evan Veillon and Sydni Walker. Representing the sophomores are Kennedy Bihm and Nathan Blanchard and the freshman representatives are Jade Bel and Jamall Franklin Jr.

Adetunji, a finance major from Nigeria, is the son of Kikelomo and Adelana Adetunji. He is the external vice president of Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity, the vice president of McNeese Greek Unity Board and the 2023 Mr. McNeese. Adetunji is a member of McNeese Rowdy Riders, Delta Sigma Pi Fraternity, Honors College, Beta Gamma Sigma Honors Society and the African and Caribbean Student Association.

Davis, a business administration major from Bossier City, is the daughter of Tara and Randy Davis. She has minors in Spanish, writing and liquified natural gas. Davis is the founder and president of Small Steps, the vice president of Baptist Collegiate Ministry, the SGA treasurer, the chancellor of Delta Sigma Pi and the marketing intern for the Pride of McNeese Marching Band. She is a member of the McNeese Rowdy Riders and the Pre-Law and Politics Society.

Martin, an English writing major from Lake Charles, is the son of Schlanda Stevens. Martin is president and founder of Fanatics at McNeese and is a member of Black Male Initiative, McNeese Rowdy Riders, So You Like to Write, Spectrums and Sigma Tau Delta.

Terro, a secondary English education major from Sulphur, is the daughter of Jeremy and Sheena Terro and Abby and Michael McKean. She is the president of Phi Mu Sorority and a Kappa Sigma Sweetheart.

Benoit, from Iota, is the daughter of Theresa and Jonathon Benoit. She is a psychology major with a minor in criminal justice. Benoit is the activity coordinator of Small Steps and an SGA Nursing Senator. Benoit is a member of Alpha Delta Pi Sorority, Psi Chi Honor Society and Honors College.

Nash, from Lake Charles, is the son of April Nash and Dwight-Aaron Nash. He is majoring in health and human performance with a concentration in sports medicine. He is a McNeese cheerleader and a member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity and Cowboy Catholics.

Veillon, a construction management major from Ville Platte, is the son of Kim and Jed Veillon. He is a member of Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity and Cowboy Catholics.

Walker, a nursing major from Woodlawn, is the daughter of Kerri and Russell Walker. She is a member of Phi Mu Sorority and a McNeese Rowdy Rider.

Bihm, from Lake Arthur, is the daughter of Mandy and Boo Bihm. She is an accounting major with a concentration in CPA exam preparation. Bihm is a member of Phi Mu Sorority and a McNeese Rowdy Rider.

Nathan Blanchard, a pre-medicine major from Moss Bluff, is the son of Amanda and Brandon Blanchard. He is a member of the McNeese Rowdy Riders, Biology Club, Pre-Med Society, Kappa Sigma Fraternity, Fanatics Club, Forensics Club and Honors College.

Bel, a pre-veterinary major from Moss Bluff, is the daughter of Angela and Jim Bel. She is a member of Phi Mu Sorority and Block and Bridle Club.

Franklin, from Port Allen, is the son of Lizzie Johnson and Jason Williams. He is an English major with a concentration in literature. He is a member of the McNeese Football Team and the Black Male Initiative.