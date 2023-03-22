Meals On Wheels making an impact in the community

Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune

On a national scale, Meals On Wheels has more than 5,000 locally run programs that serve low-income seniors by delivering nutritious meals to their homes or community settings.

While Meals On Wheels America is a national advocacy group that raises awareness about senior hunger, the actual Meals On Wheels organizations are most unbeknownst to many. For the most part, these programs run autonomously. And, they are not part of a national collective.

In some programs, nutrition is a key focus. As such, program dietitians have the opportunity to get involved with both menu planning and counseling. Many people even volunteer their time to either prepare or deliver meals. Other programs are more focused on just solving senior hunger in their region and they sometimes partner with local restaurants in order to provide free meals for seniors. .

In most areas, the need for these kinds of programs is growing rapidly, as average life expectancies are increasing. In Bossier Parish, the Bossier Council on Aging has been providing a Meals On Wheels program for more than 30 years.

Locally, the Bossier Council on Aging’s Meals On Wheels program serves seniors across Bossier Parish with a nutritionally balanced hot meal Mondays through Thursdays each and every week. A frozen meal is provided each week on Fridays. The Meals On Wheels program is available for any senior who is 60 years of age or older, resides in Bossier Parish and is homebound. The meals served consist of a protein, vegetables, bread, fruit (or dessert) and milk. The meals are delivered in hot boxes. And, the milk is in coolers to assure that it is kept at the proper temperature.

When a senior receives a meal from Meals On Wheels, they have daily contact with their driver. The driver will speak with them and typically ask how they are doing. Many times the drivers will take notice of any changes they might see in a client.

“Recently, a driver arrived at a home and knocked on the door. Upon knocking, the driver heard the resident calling for help. She then went in and found that the client had fallen out of bed during the night. Emergency personnel were called immediately and the driver stayed with the client until help arrived. He told me recently that he thought he would have died if the driver had not been there that day,” said Cindy Watson, Wellness Director for the Bossier Council on Aging.

“Meals On Wheels drivers also bring extra supplies into the Bossier Council On Aging so that we can share the supplies with the seniors. And, we always have a treat for holidays,” Watson added.

She went on to say “Meals On Wheels are in some cases the only physical contact that the senior has with another person all day long. Many seniors are living alone and do not cook for just one person anymore. So, the Meals On Wheels are the only hot meal they receive all day. Some seniors are on such a limited income that they do not allow themselves to purchase meat on a regular basis. So, the meals that we provide give them protein.”

Just like other communities around the nation, the Meals On Wheels program at the Bossier Council on Aging is experiencing a shortage of volunteers. “Our current problem is when we have a driver who calls in sick or has a medical emergency that requires them to be off for an extended period of time, we do not have people that can drive for them. This is where volunteers become so valuable to us. If they have ridden with the driver previously, they will be somewhat familiar with the area. Thus, they will be able to get the meals delivered. With the shortage in the availability of volunteers and drivers, there is a possibility that services to seniors in some areas will have to be discontinued. The drivers are a lifeline for the seniors they serve. In short, they keep the program running. Without the drivers and volunteers, there is no Meals On Wheels program, said Watson.”

Currently, the Bossier Council On Aging’s Meals On Wheels program is serving meals 200 per day to Bossier Parish seniors. The program serves an additional 75 to 80 meals daily at the Bossier Council on Aging’s four Bossier Parish campuses located in Bossier City, Benton, Haughton and Plain Dealing.

The Bossier Council on Aging serves the entire Bossier Parish area.