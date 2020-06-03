Medical condition suspected in Northgate Road vehicle crash

From the Bossier City Police Department:





The Bossier City Police Department and the Bossier City Fire Department responded to a vehicle crash this afternoon that occurred in a parking lot of a business on Northgate Road at the intersection of Patricia Drive. First responders were called to the crash shortly after 3:00 p.m.

The Bossier City Police Accident Investigation Team also responded to the scene. The investigation at this point indicates that the driver of a vehicle may have suffered a fatal medical condition at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead. Two teenagers who were also in that vehicle were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Investigators determined that the vehicle traveled through the right turning lane on Patricia Drive, crossed Northgate Road, and entered into a parking lot where it struck four parked cars. One of the parked vehicles then struck a building. There were no occupants in the parked cars. No one inside the building was injured. The crash remains under investigation pending a report from the coroner’s office.