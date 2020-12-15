MEDICAL GROUP CLINIC, PHARMACY TO CLOSE EARLY ON FRIDAY

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La – The 2nd Medical Group, to include the pharmacy and

base clinic, will be closing at 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in observance of Medical

Professional Appreciation Day.



This observance recognizes the contributions medical professionals have taken toward health

advocacy, to include the ongoing mitigation of COVID-19. The 2nd MDG will resume normal

business hours on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 and appreciates the support and understanding of their

patrons.



Outpatients are asked to plan accordingly to ensure they have the required medications, and to

contact the pharmacy or base clinic at (318) 456-6555 with any concerns. In the event of a medical

emergency, go to the nearest emergency room or dial 911.



For more information, contact the 2d Bomb Wing Public Affairs office at (318) 456-1015.