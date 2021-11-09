Medical Students Name Kamel Brakta, MD, Preceptor of the Year

Kamel Brakta, MD, general surgeon at WK Robotic & Laparoscopic Surgery, has been named Preceptor of the Year by third-year medical students from New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine in Jonesboro, Ark.

The award was presented by Laquilla Jones, regional administrator for New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine (NYITCOM).



As preceptor, Dr. Brakta modelled best practices at the bedside, supporting and mentoring students in their respective disciplines. His selection was by unanimous vote.



“I am truly humbled to receive this award,” Dr. Brakta said. “It is truly a joy to have students rotate on our service and watch them learn and grow as they progress through their surgical rotation and develop a robust clinical background to care for patients.”



He said as he engages with his students, he is reminded of the challenges he experienced as a medical student and resident. “I owe many thanks to my educators and mentors who worked diligently to shape me into the surgeon I am today. As I move forward, I hope to give back and do the same for my students.”



Dr. Brakta added he’s especially grateful for the help and support he receives from nurse Nicki Gregston, physician assistant Nicole Toups and the surgical assistants in the OR in teaching and guiding the students. “Without their hard work and dedication, none of this would be possible.”



Dr. Brakta is among many Willis-Knighton medical staff physicians who have joined the health system’s new undergraduate/graduate medical education program, which includes students from NYITCOM in Jonesboro.



Students are assigned to Willis-Knighton for their entire third year, during which they complete their core clinical rotation requirements. These include surgery, emergency medicine, family medicine, internal medicine, pediatrics and psychiatry and others.