Medical virtual reality company recruited to Shreveport

Shreveport Next, a division of BRF, today announced the recruitment of California-

based BioflightVR to Shreveport. BioflightVR is a virtual reality (VR) medical training

company that offers VR training for a variety of medical procedures. Its programs are

currently used by hospitals, universities and medical device companies.



With a team of doctors, content developers and programmers, BioflightVR develops

medically accurate VR, mobile and web-based education and training simulations. The

Bioflight Platform allows patients, doctors, medical students and medical equipment

users to train on processes and skills needed for medical device use, ambulatory care

and surgical procedures. By using VR, along with the proprietary platform and mobile

APP, organizations can save time and money needed for live training and simulations.

The company will release its first commercially available product in the coming weeks.



BioflightVR’s CareXR is a program intended for surgical teams to educate and train

parents and caregivers on at-home, post-clinic handling of children’s needs like feeding

tubes, tracheostomy tubes, peripherally inserted central catheters and more.



“Shreveport is a healthcare hub as well as a center for medical education. As a

company that is focused on medical training, particularly pediatric medical training,

those are two important factors for us in locating in Shreveport,” said Rik Shorten,

cofounder of BioflightVR. “Access to graduates of BRF’s Digital Media Institute is also

key. As a growing company, finding new talent trained in virtual reality is integral, and

DMI provides a trained pipeline of digital media professionals that are ready to help our

business grow.”



Financial analysts at BRF’s Entrepreneurial Accelerator Program (EAP) performed the

due diligence to help bring this expansion to reality. BioflightVR has hired initial staff

members at its Shreveport location at Cohab, a collaborative workspace for startups

and entrepreneurs, and plans to add 15 jobs in Shreveport over the next three years

with an average annual salary of $65,000.

BioflightVR plans to take advantage of the Digital Interactive Media and Software

Program administered by Louisiana Economic Development, which provides a payroll

tax credit for in-state labor and other qualified expenses. The company will continue to

maintain offices in Santa Monica, Ca., and Akron, Ohio.



“BioflightVR fits right in with two strong suits of Shreveport-Bossier’s economy –

healthcare and technology,” said John F. George Jr., M.D., BRF President and CEO.



“Their innovative products and services are already having an impact at healthcare

settings across the country, and we look forward to seeing them succeed in Shreveport

and in Louisiana.”



BRF launched Shreveport Next to recruit growing small to mid-sized businesses from

across the country to the Shreveport-Bossier area, diversifying the region’s business

base and bringing new jobs, taxable property, payroll and revenue to Northwest

Louisiana. Since August 2020, Shreveport Next has met with over 200 company

executives that previously were not considering expansion into Northwest Louisiana.



“Recruitment is a team effort. This company wouldn’t be located in Shreveport today

without the support of BRF’s Entrepreneurial Accelerator Program and Digital Media

Institute,” said Ryan Culp, Director of Shreveport Next. “BioflightVR’s expansion to

Shreveport shows that our city with its unique economy, particularly as a medical and

technology hub, is an attractive place to do business.”



To learn more about BioflightVR, visit bioflightvr.com.