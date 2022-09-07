Medical virtual reality company recruited to Shreveport

Shreveport Next, a division of BRF, today announced the recruitment of California-
based BioflightVR to Shreveport. BioflightVR is a virtual reality (VR) medical training
company that offers VR training for a variety of medical procedures. Its programs are
currently used by hospitals, universities and medical device companies.
With a team of doctors, content developers and programmers, BioflightVR develops
medically accurate VR, mobile and web-based education and training simulations. The
Bioflight Platform allows patients, doctors, medical students and medical equipment
users to train on processes and skills needed for medical device use, ambulatory care
and surgical procedures. By using VR, along with the proprietary platform and mobile
APP, organizations can save time and money needed for live training and simulations.
The company will release its first commercially available product in the coming weeks.
BioflightVR’s CareXR is a program intended for surgical teams to educate and train
parents and caregivers on at-home, post-clinic handling of children’s needs like feeding
tubes, tracheostomy tubes, peripherally inserted central catheters and more.
“Shreveport is a healthcare hub as well as a center for medical education. As a
company that is focused on medical training, particularly pediatric medical training,
those are two important factors for us in locating in Shreveport,” said Rik Shorten,
cofounder of BioflightVR. “Access to graduates of BRF’s Digital Media Institute is also
key. As a growing company, finding new talent trained in virtual reality is integral, and
DMI provides a trained pipeline of digital media professionals that are ready to help our
business grow.”
Financial analysts at BRF’s Entrepreneurial Accelerator Program (EAP) performed the
due diligence to help bring this expansion to reality. BioflightVR has hired initial staff
members at its Shreveport location at Cohab, a collaborative workspace for startups
and entrepreneurs, and plans to add 15 jobs in Shreveport over the next three years
with an average annual salary of $65,000.
BioflightVR plans to take advantage of the Digital Interactive Media and Software
Program administered by Louisiana Economic Development, which provides a payroll
tax credit for in-state labor and other qualified expenses. The company will continue to
maintain offices in Santa Monica, Ca., and Akron, Ohio.
“BioflightVR fits right in with two strong suits of Shreveport-Bossier’s economy –
healthcare and technology,” said John F. George Jr., M.D., BRF President and CEO.
“Their innovative products and services are already having an impact at healthcare
settings across the country, and we look forward to seeing them succeed in Shreveport
and in Louisiana.”
BRF launched Shreveport Next to recruit growing small to mid-sized businesses from
across the country to the Shreveport-Bossier area, diversifying the region’s business
base and bringing new jobs, taxable property, payroll and revenue to Northwest
Louisiana. Since August 2020, Shreveport Next has met with over 200 company
executives that previously were not considering expansion into Northwest Louisiana.
“Recruitment is a team effort. This company wouldn’t be located in Shreveport today
without the support of BRF’s Entrepreneurial Accelerator Program and Digital Media
Institute,” said Ryan Culp, Director of Shreveport Next. “BioflightVR’s expansion to
Shreveport shows that our city with its unique economy, particularly as a medical and
technology hub, is an attractive place to do business.”
To learn more about BioflightVR, visit bioflightvr.com.