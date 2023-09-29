Meet and Greet Time – National Night Out!

Fifteen neighborhoods and communities throughout Bossier Parish will host block parties as part of

Bossier Parish National Night Out on Tuesday, October 3rd from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.



Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington, Bossier Sheriff’s Office deputies, and parish first responders will be

out and about meeting residents. Posse members will be fingerprinting children, joined by Bossier

Sheriff’s Office motorcycle patrol, the K-9 team, parish firefighters, and EMTs.

Here are the 15 planned NNO events for Bossier Parish:

Bossier City