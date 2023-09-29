Meet and Greet Time – National Night Out!

Fifteen neighborhoods and communities throughout Bossier Parish will host block parties as part of
Bossier Parish National Night Out on Tuesday, October 3rd from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.
Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington, Bossier Sheriff’s Office deputies, and parish first responders will be
out and about meeting residents. Posse members will be fingerprinting children, joined by Bossier
Sheriff’s Office motorcycle patrol, the K-9 team, parish firefighters, and EMTs.
Here are the 15 planned NNO events for Bossier Parish:
Bossier City
- Cross Creek Subdivision – Regent Circle, Bossier City
- Rosedale – 3107 Trinity Dr., Bossier City
- Crossing at Wemple – Jasmine Walk, Bossier City
- River Bluff – Bevly Lake Park, Bossier City
- Lakewood – Ridgefield and Hunters Hollow, Bossier City
Benton Area
- Willow Lake – Clubhouse, 203 Rachel Lane
- Woodlake North Boat Launch – Benton
- Magnolia Chase – Cherry Blossom and Pear Tree, Benton
- Cypress Point – 107 Cypress Point Drive, Benton
Haughton Area
- Dogwood and Dogwood South – Clubhouse/stables, Haughton
- Sterling Ranch – 5 Sterling Ranch, Haughton
- Joe Delaney Park – Haughton
- Creekside Subdivision – Playground
Plain Dealing Area
- Oakhill Baptist Church – 300 Hamiter Road, Plain Dealing
. Plain Dealing – Community Center