Meet new Police Jury member Charles Gray

The newest member of the Bossier Parish Police Jury wants to help the disabled and veterans while encouraging more communication in his district.

Charles Gray (D-Bossier City) is the new representative for for District 9. His priorities for his district consist of procuring a grant for the assistance of the disabled, elderly and veterans. He also hopes to beautify the properties of residents and businesses in District 9, enhance relations between residents and businesses, and encourage volunteerism.

“I want to support activities and services that will help to develop sectors in District 9 by increasing the overall productivity of the economy in this community,” Gray said. “It will be important for faster economic growth and alleviation of poverty.”

Gray will replace current District 9 representative Fred Shewmake, Jr., who did not seek re-election.

Gray ran unopposed after a court case disqualified his opponent Jason Brown after it was proved, and then upheld on appeal, that Brown did not have his primary residence located in the district.

Knowing the controversy surrounding how he achieved his seat on the police jury, Gray wanted to thank the residents of District 9 and remind them that he is in this position to help them.

“To District 9, thank you all. And, remember we, the jurors, are responsible for keeping our parish in check and government working, while supporting our constitution,” Gray said. “I’m thinking about laughter, I’m thinking about good conversation, I’m thinking about the blessing of a listening ear and an understanding heart, I’m thinking about you. I hope you know how thankful I am to be blessed with you, the voters of District 9.”

Gray was born in Lincoln Parish. A veteran of the United States Army, Gray worked for General Motors from 1984 to 2007. From 2005 to 2018, Gray was the Bossier Parish Commissioner for Ward 2, Precinct #14. From 2018 to the present, he is the Bossier Parish Commissioner in Charge for Ward 2, Precinct #14. He is also a Certified Master Gardener by the LSU Ag Center. He has three children and two grandchildren.