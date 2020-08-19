Meet your Bossier Parish School Resource Officers

From the Bossier Sheriff’s Office:
School starts for some 23,000 kiddos here in Bossier Parish on Thursday, and Bossier Parish School Resource Officers are ready to serve and protect at every school campus in the parish.
“Having a fully-trained law enforcement officer serving at our schools and having a marked patrol unit at each of our schools is a huge deterrent to crime,” said Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington. “I am so proud of the incredible job our SROs do for the security of the students, staff, and visitors. This is one more reason Bossier Parish remains one of the best places to live. Having our parents, teachers and students feel safe at school is essential to providing the utmost learning environment.”
All SROs are P.O.S.T.-certified commissioned deputies serving with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office. The 46 deputies for the 2020-2021 school year are assigned:
*22 SROs at our elementary schools
* 6 SROs at the middle schools
*15 SROs at the high/alternative schools
* 3 SRO administrators/supervisors
High Schools:
Airline – SRO Tim Burr
Airline – SRO Michael DeSilva
Airline – SRO Travis Orr
Benton – SRO Chad Gauthier
Benton – SRO Brandon Long
Benton – SRO James Lonadier
Bossier – SRO Charles Null
Bossier – SRO Josh Cagle & K-9 “Mia”
Haughton – SRO Dusty Crenshaw
Haughton – SRO John Brunson
Plain Dealing (K-12) – SRO Dustin Dennis
Parkway – SRO Craig Oberlander
Parkway – SRO David Fox
Butler Educational Complex – SRO Adam Edwards
BPSTIL/ Tech. School – SRO Greg Ebarb
Middle Schools:
Benton – SRO Jeremy Johnston
Cope – SRO Matt Guerrero
Elm Grove – SRO Steven Phillips
Greenacres – SRO Skip Orgeron
Haughton – SRO Greg Barnard
Rusheon – SRO Brad Virgillito
Elementary Schools:
Apollo – SRO Rebecca Preibus
Benton (PK-5) – SRO Shannon Butler
Benton Intermediate (5-6) – SRO Michael Pierce
Bellaire – SRO Anthony Hinderberger
Bossier – SRO Dedric Williams
Central Park – SRO Joshua Pike
Curtis – SRO Revis Gay
Elm Grove – SRO Paul Hopkins
Haughton – SRO Cedric Payne
Kerr – SRO Roy Rawls
Kingston – SRO Mike Almond
Legacy – SRO Sarah Laurent
Meadowview – SRO Marissa Townsend
Plantation Park – SRO Daryl Brown
Platt – SRO Thomas Delrie
Princeton – SRO Dillon Lopez
Providence Classical Academy – SRO Chris Slopak
Stockwell – SRO Tonya Boughton
Sun City – SRO Jonathon Stiles
T.L. Rodes -SRO Daniel Golden
Waller – SRO Rusty Shoemake
W.T. Lewis – SRO Bobby Owens
Administration/Supervisors:
Director of Security – Capt. Adam Johnson
Supervisor (Area 1-North) – Sgt. Lane Tuggle
Supervisor (Area 2-South) – Sgt. Harlan Dredge
Additionally, Deputy Russell Bridges serves as the Transport Deputy to support the SROs.
Photos Courtesy of: The Bossier Sheriff’s Office