Meet your Bossier Parish School Resource Officers

From the Bossier Sheriff’s Office:



School starts for some 23,000 kiddos here in Bossier Parish on Thursday, and Bossier Parish School Resource Officers are ready to serve and protect at every school campus in the parish.



“Having a fully-trained law enforcement officer serving at our schools and having a marked patrol unit at each of our schools is a huge deterrent to crime,” said Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington. “I am so proud of the incredible job our SROs do for the security of the students, staff, and visitors. This is one more reason Bossier Parish remains one of the best places to live. Having our parents, teachers and students feel safe at school is essential to providing the utmost learning environment.”



All SROs are P.O.S.T.-certified commissioned deputies serving with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office. The 46 deputies for the 2020-2021 school year are assigned:



*22 SROs at our elementary schools

* 6 SROs at the middle schools

*15 SROs at the high/alternative schools

* 3 SRO administrators/supervisors



High Schools:



Airline – SRO Tim Burr



Airline – SRO Michael DeSilva



Airline – SRO Travis Orr



Benton – SRO Chad Gauthier



Benton – SRO Brandon Long



Benton – SRO James Lonadier



Bossier – SRO Charles Null



Bossier – SRO Josh Cagle & K-9 “Mia”



Haughton – SRO Dusty Crenshaw



Haughton – SRO John Brunson



Plain Dealing (K-12) – SRO Dustin Dennis



Parkway – SRO Craig Oberlander



Parkway – SRO David Fox



Butler Educational Complex – SRO Adam Edwards



BPSTIL/ Tech. School – SRO Greg Ebarb



Middle Schools:



Benton – SRO Jeremy Johnston



Cope – SRO Matt Guerrero



Elm Grove – SRO Steven Phillips



Greenacres – SRO Skip Orgeron



Haughton – SRO Greg Barnard



Rusheon – SRO Brad Virgillito



Elementary Schools:



Apollo – SRO Rebecca Preibus



Benton (PK-5) – SRO Shannon Butler



Benton Intermediate (5-6) – SRO Michael Pierce



Bellaire – SRO Anthony Hinderberger



Bossier – SRO Dedric Williams



Central Park – SRO Joshua Pike



Curtis – SRO Revis Gay



Elm Grove – SRO Paul Hopkins



Haughton – SRO Cedric Payne



Kerr – SRO Roy Rawls



Kingston – SRO Mike Almond



Legacy – SRO Sarah Laurent



Meadowview – SRO Marissa Townsend



Plantation Park – SRO Daryl Brown



Platt – SRO Thomas Delrie



Princeton – SRO Dillon Lopez



Providence Classical Academy – SRO Chris Slopak



Stockwell – SRO Tonya Boughton



Sun City – SRO Jonathon Stiles



T.L. Rodes -SRO Daniel Golden



Waller – SRO Rusty Shoemake



W.T. Lewis – SRO Bobby Owens



Administration/Supervisors:



Director of Security – Capt. Adam Johnson



Supervisor (Area 1-North) – Sgt. Lane Tuggle



Supervisor (Area 2-South) – Sgt. Harlan Dredge



Additionally, Deputy Russell Bridges serves as the Transport Deputy to support the SROs.

Photos Courtesy of: The Bossier Sheriff’s Office