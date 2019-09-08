Meeting the Bossier Parish School Board’s newest member

During a special meeting Aug. 20, the Bossier Parish School Board selected a new District 5 School Board member, J. Adam Bass.

The Press-Tribune sat down with Bass to find out more about the newest Bossier Parish School Board Member.

Q: Can you give me a little background about yourself?

A: I am a life-long resident of Bossier City, other than the four years I was at college. I attended all the schools that are a part of District 5 — I went to Apollo, Greenacres and Airline. Then I went to Louisinaa Tech where I majored in communications with a minor in business. I came back to Bossier and started my career with Allstate.

As for my personal life, I met the love of my life at Apollo Elementary in fifth grade. My wife and I have been married now for 16 years. We have three beautiful children and they are all in Bossier Parish schools. I started my career after college here in Bossier and I have always just loved the community and am happy that I get the chance to serve my community now in the schools that have meant so much to me.

Q: Have you visited any schools in your district since being selected for the board?

A: I have visited Airline High School, Benton High, and Legacy Elementary. I have scheduled to go to W.T. Lewis, Benton Middle, Cope Middle, and I am trying to organize a trip to Stockwell Elementary. I have plans to go to Haughton High School with several other board members (this week). I’m trying my best to make my way around the parish and those schools specifically in my district to kind of go on a fact finding tour. I want to see what those schools are all about, what I need to know about them and how I can help.

Q: What have you noticed since visiting the schools in your district?

A: I have found that we have some amazing principals, some amazing teachers, and quite honestly, some amazing kids. With each one that I have gone to, just the energy level, excitement and the pride that our teachers are taking to those students is amazing. I’m just amazed at what these kids are learning, it really is remarkable.

Q: I know you have only been in your position for a little over a week. But is there anything that you have noticed that you would like to change?

A: It’s too early for me to form an opinion on anything that needs to change. For me to come in and say this and that needs to change, I think that would be unfair to everyone involved. I’m honestly just getting my feet wet and learning the schools, the personnel and the other board members.

Q: Is there anything you would like to say directly to the community?

A: I look forward to serving District 5 and Bossier Parish Schools. I fully plan and look forward to running for this seat when it comes open. I feel like a kid again, I’m just so excited that I get the chance to participate with the schools that I grew up in, and participate with those teachers and administrators that I have respected all these years.