Melissa Rose Maggio Foundation holds inaugural fundraiser festival

Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune

The Melissa Rose Maggio Foundation held its inaugural Melissa Rose Maggio Foundation Fundraiser Festival in Bossier City’s East Bank District on Saturday May 14.

Attendees enjoyed live music from Earshot Graffiti, a silent auction, a dunking booth, a cornhole tournament (hosted by SBCA) and many more fun events.

“The Melissa Rose Maggio Foundation provides scholarships to graduating seniors entering college nursing programs in honor of Melissa, whose passion was nursing. In the past, the foundation has held a 5K run to raise funds. This year, we decided to change things up some. With the help of the East Bank Mafia and the teams at BeauxJax Crafthouse, Frozen Pirogue, Bayou Axe Co and Hurricane Alley, we hosted a fundraising festival where (thanks to our sponsors), a silent auction, a dunking booth and a cornhole tournament (by the SBCA) helped us to raise over $34,000 towards the continued education of our future nurses. On top of fundraising, we had food and fun like face painting, raffles and live music by Earshot Grafitti for our donors to enjoy. We are already looking forward to and working on the 2nd Annual Melissa Rose Maggio Foundation Festival. And, we hope it’s an even bigger success than this year,” said Liz Walkoviak, Fundraising Coordinator for the Melissa Rose Maggio Foundation Festival.

