Melvin Phillips

Benton, LA – Mel Phillips, age 69, passed away on Monday June 17, 2019, after a rather short battle with pulmonary fibrosis. The visitation will be held Saturday, 10:00 AM at First United Method-ist Church, Old Minden Road, Bossier City, followed by a Celebration of Life.

Mel attended Mcleansboro HS in southern Illinois and played basketball on scholarship at North Texas State University. He entered the U.S Navy where he met Brenda which would begin their journey from CA to LA, where they’re resided 37 years.

Mel started his career with Prudential and years later transitioned to Edward Jones, Acquiring many loyal clients and friends. His hobbies have been golf, horses, baseball and fishing, but his most recent passion has been watching his two granddaughters play softball. Mel loved people and gatherings with family and friends. He was a man of strength and honor, who set a Godly example and lived out his faith. “Mr. Mel” will remain in the hearts of those he touched.

Mel was preceded in death by his Father, Carrol Phillips; mother, Kathleen; Brother Leon; son, Tony Ortiz, he is survived by his wife, Brenda; brother, Roger and wife Miya; children are daughter, Ginger, and Michael Bellindo, son, Tommy Ortiz; daughter, Tina Phillips. Grandchildren are Marco, Bryson, Jessica, Ava and Dylan; One great-grandson Luca, with numerous nieces and nephews.

The family request memorials are made to the Helping Hands of United Methodist in lieu of flowers.