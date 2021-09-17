Member of Drug Trafficking Conspiracy Receives Sentence

Acting United States Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced that Michael Shane Haynes, IV, 43, of Bossier City, Louisiana, has been sentenced by Chief United States District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. to 42 months in prison, followed by 4 years of supervised release for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute marijuana.

Haynes was indicted in October 2020, along with eight other defendants in connection with a long-term investigation into the illegal drug trafficking activities in the Shreveport/Bossier City area. This investigation, dubbed Operation Hustle City, was conducted by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) which is comprised of federal, state, and local law enforcement officers working jointly on drug trafficking cases in the Western District of Louisiana.

During their investigation, law enforcement agents learned that Haynes was a known high-level dealer of marijuana in the Shreveport/Bossier City area and dealt marijuana from his place of business on West 62nd Street in Shreveport and his residence in Bossier City. In July 2018, agents were able to intercept phone calls and text messages

between Haynes and a co-defendant wherein they discussed Haynes having marijuana. Through their investigation, agents observed Haynes selling marijuana on three different occasions to individuals, in the amounts of 441.9 grams, 230 grams, and 444 grams. Haynes was charged and pleaded guilty May 6, 2021.

One of his co-defendants, Danny Glen Roy Welch, also pleaded guilty and was sentenced September 3, 2021 to 37 months in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release. The remaining seven defendants are Shamariay Duntae Locke, Jeremy Rechard Francis, Rico DeAngelo Lawrence, Robert Lynn Baulkman, Frank Gilford Joshua, IV, Keynon Letray Frazier, and Garrett Oshann Sudds and are set to go to trial on December 13, 2021.

The DEA, Shreveport Police Department and Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown is prosecuting the case.