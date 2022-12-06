Men’s college basketball: BPCC aiming for first conference victory Wednesday; Cavs face Blinn at LSUS

The Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers will be looking for their first conference win when they face Blinn College at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The game will be played at LSUS.

BPCC (5-3, 0-2) is coming off a 104-92 road loss to Jacksonville College on Saturday. The Cavs opened Region XIV play on Nov. 30 with an 86-72 loss to Lee College at home.

Logan Turner led five players in double figures against Jacksonville with 21 points, including four 3-pointers.

Jon’Quarius McGhee had 19 points and six steals. Damani Claxton had 13 points and seven assists.

Elijah Beard scored 11. Christian Caldwell had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Bryce Ware led Jacksonville with 27 points.

Turner also led the team against Lee with 18 points. Claxton had 12 and Kendrick Delahoussaye 10.

Six Cavs are averaging at least 10 points per game Delahoussaye leads the team at 13.4 followed by Caldwell at 12.5 and Claxton at 12.1.

Blinn is 7-4 overall and 2-0 in the conference. The Buccaneers are coming off a 73-64 victory over Paris Junior College.

Marco Foster leads the team in scoring at 15.2 points per game. Elijah Elliott is averaging 14-7.