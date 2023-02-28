Home Sports-Free Men’s college basketball: BPCC closes regular season at home Wednesday night

Men’s college basketball: BPCC closes regular season at home Wednesday night

Russell Hedges
-

The Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers close the regular season Wednesday night at home against Tyler Junior College.

Tip-off is at 7 in the Billy Montgomery Gymnasium.

BPCC is 13-15 overall. The Cavs are 12th in Region XIV and are in position to get the No. 12 seed in the conference tournament which begins March 7 at Wagstaff Gymnasium at Tyler Junior College.

TJC comes into Wednesday’s game 15-10 overall and tied for fifth in the conference at 10-8. The Cavs lost to the Apaches 74-71 on Feb. 4 in Tyler.

BPCC is coming off a 71-66 road loss to Kilgore College.

Kendrick Delahoussaye leads the Cavs in scoring at 14.1 points per game. 

Christian Caldwell averages 12.4 points and a team-high 7.1 rebounds. D’Marcus Hall averages 11.7 points and 5.0 rebounds.

Damani Claxton leads the team in assists at 4.2 per game. He also averages 9.8 points.

