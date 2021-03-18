Men’s college basketball: BPCC comes from behind to defeat Jacksonville in OT

By Charlie Cavell, BPCC Athletic Coordinator

The Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers outscored the Jacksonville College Jaguars 19-13 in overtime to complete an amazing come-from-behind victory Wednesday night in the Coach Billy Montgomery Gymnasium.

Freshman forward Christian Caldwell, a Southwood product, led the Cavaliers with a career-high 22 points. He also pulled down a team-high 10 rebounds to register his third double-double of the season. Caldwell also forced two big steals in overtime to secure the hard-fought victory.

Sophomore guard Paul King scored 20 points, 13 coming in the second half and overtime. For King, who was the sixth leading scorer in Region XIV entering the game, It was the seventh time this season in which he’s scored 20 or more points. He hit eight free throws in overtime, which helped salt away the BPCC win.

Fahmmi Mamo and Avery Martinez also reached double figures for the Cavaliers. Mamo, who hit some big three-pointers in the second half, finished with 18 points, while Martinez chipped in with 13.

Jacksonville was led by guard Kenan Mitchel, who poured in a game-high 25 points, and he grabbed 10 rebounds. Guard Phillip Washington scored 22 points, while the Jaguars’ leading scorer coming into the game, guard Telin Porter added 18. Forward Keldrick Hayes was the only other Jaguar in double figures as he scored 13 points in the losing effort.

BPCC got off to a very slow start and trailed by as much as 13 points early in the game. The Cavaliers went on an 13-0 run to tie the game at 19 before the Jaguars would close out the first half on an 8-0 run to led 39-31 at the break. The Cavs outscored the Jags 41-33 in the second half to force overtime. BPCC would go up by six in overtime forcing JC to start fouling. The Cavaliers connected on 11-of-15 free throws in the extra frame.

With the win, BPCC improves to 6-8 in Region XIV, while the loss drops JC to 3-14 in region play. The Cavaliers will be back in action on Sat., March 20, when they play host to the Navarro Bulldogs. Tip-off is scheduled for 4 p.m.