Men’s college basketball: BPCC comes up just short against Coastal Bend

The Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers fell to Coastal Bend 74-82 in a Region XIV game Wednesday afternoon at BPCC.

BPCC dropped to 8-6 overall and 0-5 in the conference. Coastal Bend improved to 9-6 and 3-2.

Kendrick Delahoussaye led BPCC with 22 points. Damani Claxton scored 18 and Christian Caldwell 13.

The Cavs struggled from 3-point range, making only 1-of17.

They had more success overall, shooting 45 percent (27 of 60).

Delahoussaye was 7-of-11 and Claxton 8-of-14.

BPCC was coming off a 124-56 non-conference victory over the Baton Rouge Capitals.

Caldwell led seven Cavs in double figures with 26 points. He also had 12 rebounds.

BPCC returns to action at 2 p.m. Saturday against Victoria College (2-13, 1-3) in Victoria College.