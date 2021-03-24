Men’s college basketball: BPCC cruises past Victoria College

By Charlie Cavell, BPCC Athletic Coordinator

Sophomore guard Avery Martinez scored a career-high 24 points to lead the Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers to a 101-83 victory over the Victoria College Pirates Wednesday evening at the Coach Billy Montgomery Gymnasium.

Martinez, a sophomore from Heredia, Costa Rica, was an incredible 10-for-12 from the field, 2-of-4 from beyond the arc and 2-for-2 from the free throw line. His 24-point output bested his previous high of 20 against Trinity Valley on Feb. 3.

Four other Cavaliers reached double figures, including Fahmmi Mamo, a sophomore guard from Alexandria, Va., who scored 22 points, equaling his his season high.

Sophomore forward Tutu Majok, who’s from Cairo, Egypt, also had a season-high 21 points and pulled down a personal-best 22 rebounds.

Southwood product Christian Caldwell reached double figures for his third straight game as he scored 14 points. Caldwell grabbed eight rebounds, falling two shy of his third consecutive double-double.

Sophomore guard Paul King added 12 points in just under 25 minutes.

After a sluggish start, the Cavaliers responded in a big way by shooting just over 60 percent (20-of-33) in the first half to take a 54-39 lead into the locker room at halftime.

BPCC cooled off ever so slightly in the second half shooting just over 57 percent (19-of-33), but still scored 47 points. The Cavaliers built up a 24-point lead (94-70) in the final five minutes in the game.

Jordan Wallace, Tariq Aman and Miles Macadory led the Pirates with 24, 17 and 14, respectively. VC missed 49 shots (31-of-80) in the game, including 26 three-pointers (11-of-37).

BPCC improved to 8-9 in Region XIV, while the loss dropped VC to 5-8.

The Cavaliers have four regular season games remaining, two at home and two on the road, before the Region XIV Tournament.

The Cavs will play back-to-back games against the Kilgore College Rangers on March 27 (at KC) and 28 (home), then close out the season at home against Blinn on March 31 and on the road at Paris Junior College on April 3.