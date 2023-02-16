Men’s college basketball: BPCC defeats Paris JC, ends five-game slide

The Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers ended a five-game slide with an 87-76 victory over Paris Junior College Wednesday night at The Billy Montgomery Gymnasium.

BPCC improved to 12-13 overall and 4-11 in Region XIV. Paris dropped to 10-17 and 6-10.

Elijah Beard, Kendrick Delahoussaye and Christian Caldwell led BPCC with 22, 31 and 19 points, respectively.

D’Marcus Hall added 12.

Caldwell also led the team in rebounds with seven and steals with four. Damani Claxton had 11 assists.

The Cavs shot 49.1 percent (26-of-53) from the field, including 5-of-16 from 3-point range.

Beard was 3-of-6 from beyond the arc, and Hall was 2-of-5.

BPCC visits Trinity Valley Community College at 4 p.m. Saturday.