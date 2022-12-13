Men’s college basketball: BPCC downs Baton Rouge CC for second win in as many days

Men’s college basketball: BPCC downs Baton Rouge CC for second win in...

The Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers enjoyed a successful road trip to South Louisiana.

The Cavs defeated Baton Rouge Community College 74-60 Tuesday for their second win in as many days. BPCC defeated Delgado Community College 70-63 Monday in New Orleans.

Hugo Clarkin, a 7-foot sophomore from Newbury, England, who played two seasons at San Jose State, had 14 points, 11 rebounds and five assists.

He was 6-of-6 from the field. The Cavs shot well, making 29-of-50 (58 percent) from the field. They also sank 13-of-14 free throws.

Kendrick Delahoussaye also had 14 points. Christian Caldwell and Logan Turner scored 10 each. Eric McKnight added nine.

BPCC will now take some time off during the holidays. The Cavs return to action Dec. 31 against the Baton Rouge Capitols at home.