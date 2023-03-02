Men’s college basketball: BPCC downs TJC in regular-season finale

The Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers closed the regular season with an 84-72 victory over Tyler Junior College Wednesday night in The Billy Montgomery Gymnasium.

BPCC (14-15, 6-13) finished in a three-way tie for 10th with Lamar State College-Port Arthur and Paris Junior College in Region XIV.

The Cavs swept Paris and defeated Lamar State in their only meeting in the regular season so they should get the No. 10 seed in the conference tournament which begins Tuesday at Tyler Junior College.

Kendrick Delahoussaye led BPCC with 19 points.

D’Marcus Hall added 15 and Damani Claxton 14. Christian Caldwell chipped in 11.

Tyler Junior College dropped to 15-14 and 8-11.