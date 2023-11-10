Men’s college basketball: BPCC drops one-point decision to Pearl River

The Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers fell to Pearl River Community College 67-66 Thursday night in Poplarville, Miss.

Jahlil Bethea led the Cavs (1-2) with 21 points.

Braylan McNeal had 13 points and six rebounds. John Awoke had 11 points and four assists.

Ajang Tong had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Austin Green and Cedquavious Hunter led Pearl River (2-1) with 25 and 24 points, respectively.

Pear River was 15-of-20 from the free throw line. BPCC was 6-of-9.

BPCC fell to South Arkansas Community College 88-62 on Tuesday on the road.

Nicholas Kaigler led the Cavs with 12 points. Bethea and X’Zaevion Barnett scored 10 each.

The Cavaliers host Piney Woods on Saturday at 2 p.m. in The Coach Billy Montgomery Gymnasium.