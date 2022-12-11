Men’s college basketball: BPCC falls to Angelina in OT

The Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers came close to notching their first conference victory Saturday. The Cavs fell to Angelina College 56-53 in overtime in Lufkin, Texas.

BPCC dropped to 5-5 overall and 0-4 in Region XIV. Angelina improved to 7-5 and 2-2.

The game went into overtime tied at 48. The Roadrunners outscored the Cavs 8-5 in the extra period.

Christian Caldwell and Kendrick Delahoussaye led BPCC with 12 and 11 points, respectively. Erin Wright had nine.

Hugo Clarkin had 14 rebounds and seven points.

Kanaan Holder and Michael Hogg led Angelina with 13 and 12 points, respectively.

Caldwell was 5-of-8 from the field. But both teams had trouble shooting.

BPCC shot 30.8 percent from the field. The Cavs made 3-of-19 3-pointers and were 10-of-21 from the free throw line.

Angelina shot 29.7 percent from the field. The Roadrunners made just two of 25 3-point shots. They were 16-of-31 from the free throw line.

BPCC returns to action Monday with a non-conference game against Delgado Community College in New Orleans.