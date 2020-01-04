Men’s college basketball: BPCC falls to Blinn in OT

Charlie Cavell, BPCC Athletic Coordinator

The Blinn College Buccaneers outscored the Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers 23-10 in overtime to capture a hard-fought 105-92 win in NJCAA Region XIV action at the Coach Billy Montgomery Gym Friday night.

Blinn guard A.J. Rainey poured in a game-high 37 points to lead the Buccaneers. The Gray, La. native and H.L. Bourgeois High School product, was 10-of-19 from the field, including connecting on 4-of-9 three-pointers, and was 13-of-17 from the free throw line.

Four other Buccaneers reached double figures including Nic Tata with 16, Tristan Ikpe with 14, Pedro Castro with 13 and Markus Vallien with 12.

After a strong first half, BPCC took a 38-32 into the locker room. However, Blinn would battle back in the second half and took its first lead of the game 57-56 with 8:30 remaining in the game.

The Cavaliers would keep it close the rest of the way, and after Blinn missed free a throw which would’ve ended the game, BPCC’s Paul King banked home a 3-pointer as time expired to send the game into overtime tied at 82.

The Cavaliers were led by Southeastern Louisiana transfer Will LaPoole, who scored 23 points in his BPCC debut. Four other Cavaliers reached double figures, including Diamante Brown, who scored 16, Charlie Cochran and Allen Hatchett, Jr. each had 11, and E.J. Clark added 10.

With the win, Blinn improves to 12-3 on the season and 2-2 in Region XIV play, while the loss drops BPCC to 8-5 and 2-2 in region play. The Cavaliers return to action on Monday, when they travel to Lufkin, Texas, to face the Angelina College Roadrunners.