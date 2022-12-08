Men’s college basketball: BPCC falls to Blinn

The Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers fell to Blinn College 95-69 in a Region XIV game Wednesday night at LSUS.

BPCC fell to 5-4 overall and 0-3 in the conference. Blinn improved to 8-4 and 3-0.

Kendrick Delahoussaye and Christian Caldwell led the Cavs with 19 and 18 points, respectively.

Damani Claxton added 11.

Elijah Elliott led six Blinn players in double figures with 1& points.

BPCC travels to Lufkin, Texas, Saturday for 4 p.m. Region XIV matchup against Angelina College (6-4, 1-1).