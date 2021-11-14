Men’s college basketball: BPCC falls to LSUE

The Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers fell to LSU Eunice 69-59 Saturday afternoon at the Billy Montgomery Gymnasium.

BPCC dropped to 2-2. LSUE improved to 3-3.

Adrian Walker led BPCC with 20 points.

Kendrick Delahoussaye added 15 and Derick Hamilton chipped in 12.

Delahoussaye also had seven rebounds and six assists. Hamilton had seven rebounds.

BPCC led 31-29 at the half.

It was the second meeting between the teams this season. LSUE won 85-64 on Nov. 1 in the Cavs’ season opener.

BPCC doesn’t play again until Nov. 20. The Cavs visit Delgado Community College.