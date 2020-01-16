Men’s college basketball: BPCC falls to Navarro

The Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers fell to Navarro College 67-52 in a Region XIV game Wednesday night at The Billy Montgomery Gym.

BPCC dropped to 11-6 overall and 5-3 in Region XIV’s East Zone. Navarro improved to 12-7 and 6-2.

Navarro had almost as many 3-point field goals (11) as two-pointers (12) in the low-scoring game. The Bulldogs hit 11 of 33. German Kasani was 5 of 6 from long range and led Navarro with 17 points.

Navarro hit 9 of 27 shots from the field in the first half and led 25-20. The Bulldogs improved in the second, making 14-29, as they extended the lead.

BPCC was 9 of 29 from the field in the first half. The Cavs’ shooting woes continued in the second as they hit 11 of 30. BPCC was 6 of 22 from 3-point range.

EJ Clark, who was 7 of 15 from the field, led BPCC with 16 points. Will LaPoole was the only other Cavalier in double figures with 11.

Navarro outrebounded BPCC 46-32 and got 14 second-chance points.

Tyrese Ross was the only other Bulldog in double figures with 14 points.

BPCC returns to action Saturday. The Cavs travel to Paris, Texas for a 4 p.m. Region XIV game against Paris Junior College.