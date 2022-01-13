Men’s college basketball: BPCC falls to Panola College

The Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers fell to Panola College 83-74 in a Region CIV game Wednesday in Carthage, Texas.

BPCC dropped to 9-7 overall and 4-4 in the conference. Panola improved to 14-5 and 5-3.

Jaeden Marshall led the Cavaliers with 19 points. Kendrick Delahoussaye added 12 and Adrian Walker 11.

Jeremy Richard had six assists and three steals.

Panola’s Troy Hupstead had 22 points and 15 rebounds. Jacobi Lewis scored a game-high 24 points.

BPCC shot 42.9 percent (27-of-63) from the field to 36.6 (26-71) for Panola.

The Cavaliers were 7-of-20 from 3-point range. The Ponies were 9-of-26.

A big difference was at the free throw line. Panola was 22-of-27. BPCC was 13-of-24.

Panola led 40-33 at the half.

BPCC returns to action Monday against the Northwestern State JV at home. Tip-off is 5:30 p.m.