Men’s college basketball: BPCC falls to Paris JC

The Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers fell to Paris Junior College 89-62 Saturday in Paris, Texas.

The Cavaliers trailed by only five at the half but were outscored 55-33 in the second.

BPCC dropped to 14-10 overall and 8-7 in Region XIV. Paris improved to 16-12 and 9-7.

Christian Caldwell led the Cavs with 15 points. Jaeden Marshall and Rodrell Dryden scored 12 each. Kendrick Delahoussaye had nine.

Dryden also had a team-high nine rebounds.

Paris avenged a 77-64 loss to BPCC on Jan. 19 at BPCC.

The Cavaliers return to action Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Trinity Valley Community College.