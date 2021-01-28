Men’s college basketball: BPCC falls to Tyler JC

The Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers fell to the Tyler Junior College Apaches 73-61 Wednesday night in The Billy Montgomery Gym.

BPCC dropped to 1-2. TJC improved to 2-1.

Avery Martinez led four Cavaliers in double figures with 14 points. Tutu Majok had a double-double with 12 points and 15 rebounds.

Paul King and Jeremy Richard scored 11 each.

Guard Jestin Porter led TJC with 27 points.

BPCC trailed 39-33 at the half. The Cavs shot just 30.6 percent (11-of-36) from the field in the first half to 55.6 percent (15-of-27) for the Apaches.

BPCC finished at 32.9 percent (23-of-70). TJC shot 53.8 percent (28-of-52) for the game.

The Cavs made 6-of-27 3-point attempts. The Apaches were 5-of-16.

BPCC returns to action at 2 p.m. Saturday against Coastal Bend in Beeville, Texas.