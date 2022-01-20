Men’s college basketball: BPCC gets conference victory

The Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers defeated the Paris Junior College Dragons 77-64 in Region XIV game Wednesday night in the Billy Montgomery Gymnasium.

Adrian Walker and Jeremy Richard led BPCC (11-7, 5-4) with 17 and 16 points, respectively, helping the Cavs’ end a two-game conference slide.

Walker also had five assists and two steals.

Jaeden Marshall scored 14 points and Eric McKnight added 12.

Derick Hamilton had a team-high seven rebounds along with nine points.

The Cavs, who led 35-31 at the half, shot 50 percent (30-of-60) from the field, including 5-of-13 from 3-point range.

Paris dropped to 12-9 overall and 6-4 in the conference

BPCC returns to action Saturday at Trinity Valley Community College (9-8, 4-4) at 4 p.m.