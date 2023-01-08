Men’s college basketball: BPCC gets first conference victory

The Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers notched their first conference victory Saturday, defeating Victoria College 95-90 in Victoria, Texas.

BPCC improved to 9-6 overall and 1-5 in Region XIV. Victoria dropped to 2-15 and 1-5.

Elijah Beard led six Cavaliers in double figures with 17 points.

Kendrick Delahoussaye and Damani Claxton scored 14 each.

Eric McKnight had 13, Christian Caldwell 12 and Hugo Clarkin 10.

Caldwell also had 13 rebounds in 23 minutes of playing time for a double-double. He and Beard led the team with four assists each.

The Cavs shot the ball very well, making 36-of-58 (62.1 percent), including 5-of-13 from 3-point range. They were 18-of-27 from the free throw line.

Markhi Strickland led Victoria with 27 points.

Victoria put up 33 3-pointers and made 10. The Pirates were 33-of-73 (45.2 percent) from the field.

BPCC hosts Lamar State College-Port Arthur (7-9, 2-4) Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.