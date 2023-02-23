Men’s college basketball: BPCC gets OT victory over Navarro

The Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers defeated Navarro College 96-93 in overtime Wednesday night in the Billy Montgomery Gymnasium.

BPCC improved to 13-14 overall and 5-12 in Region XIV. Navarro dropped to 14-13 and 7-10.

D’Marcus Hall led the Cavs with 19 points. He also had eight rebounds.

Christian Caldwell had a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Jon’Quarius McGee also scored 18.

Kendrick Delahoussaye had 15 points and six assists. Damani Claxton had 11 assists.

Elijah Beard hit three 3-pointers.

BPCC led 47-43 at the half and the game was tied at 88 after regulation.

The Cavs will be looking for their third win in four games when they visit Kilgore College Saturday at 4 p.m.