Men’s college basketball: BPCC gets road win over Delgado

Christian Caldwell scored 22 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead the Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers to a 70-63 victory over Delgado Community College Monday in New Orleans.

The Cavs, who snapped a four-game losing streak, improved to 6-5. Delgado dropped to 4-6.

Logan Turner and Elijah Beard scored 12 each. Turner wax 4-of-5 from behind the arc.

Hugo Clarkin scored a season-high 10. He also had nine rebounds and seven assists.

Caldwell scored 16 points in the first half as BPCC took a 41-31 lead.

The Cavs shot 46.9 percent from the field. The were 6-of-15 from 3-poin range.

Tyrone Trufant led Delgado with 23 points.

BPCC returns to action Tuesday at Baton Rouge Community College at 4.