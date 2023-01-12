Men’s college basketball: BPCC gets second conference victory

The Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers defeated Lamar State College-Port Arthur 84-73 Wednesday in the Billy Montgomery Gymnasium.

BPCC improved to 10-6 overall and 2-5 in Region XIV. Lamar State dropped to 7-10 and 2-5.

Kendrick Delahoussaye led five Cavs in double figures with 17 points.

Eric McKnight had 12. Logan Turner, D’Marcus Hall and Jon’Quarius McGhee all scored 10.

For the second straight game, BPCC shot over 60 percent from the field. The Cavs were 32-of-52 (61.5 percent), including 8-of-17 from 3-point range.

Delahoussaye was 7-of-10 from the field. He also had a team-high seven rebounds and five assists. Damani Claxton led the team in assists with seven.

Hall, McGhee and Elijah Beard had two 3-pointers apiece.

Hugo Clarkin had six assists and three blocks.

The Cavs led 42-40 at the half.

BPCC returns to action at 2 p.m. Saturday with a conference game against Panola College.