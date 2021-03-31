Men’s college basketball: BPCC grabs win over Blinn

By Charlie Cavell, BPCC Athletic Coordinator

The Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers defeated the Blinn College Buccaneers, 73-68, Wednesday night at the Coach Billy Montgomery Gymnasium.

BPCC led throughout the game, but had to hold off a strong Blinn comeback in the final seconds to capture the victory.

Paul King made one of two free throws with 9.8 seconds remaining to put the Cavs up 73-68.

Blinn launched a couple of desperation threes to no avail as BPCC’s Kamryn Guidry pulled down the final rebound as time expired, sealing the hard-fought victory for the Cavaliers.

Tutu Majok and Avery Martinez led BPCC in scoring with 16 points apiece.

Paul King and Christian Caldwell each added 13 points. Caldwell registered his fifth double-double of the season as he grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds.

Blinn’s Davion Coleman was the only Buccaneer to reach double figures as he poured in a game-high 24 points.

BPCC improved to 9-11 in Region XIV, while the loss drops Blinn to 10-9 overall and 8-9 in region play. The Cavaliers have one regular-season game remaining Saturday at Paris Junior College.

The Region XIV Tournament will take place April 6-10 in Jacksonville College’s John Alexander Gym.