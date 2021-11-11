Men’s college basketball: BPCC honors Decari Markray, defeats Baton Rouge CC

Adrian Walker and Derick Hamilton scored 18 points each to lead the BPCC Cavaliers past Baton Rouge Community College 87-58 on Maroon Out night Wednesday at the Billy Montgomery Gymnasium.

BPCC honored Decari Markray, who was killed in a car accident in early October, with a presentation to his family. Markray, a former Doyline standout, played for the Cavs last season and was expected to be a significant contributor this season.

BPCC improved to 2-1 with its second straight victory.

Kendrick Delahoussaye and Eric McKnight added 11 points each.

The Cavs hit 10 3-pointers with Walker sinking four of those. Walker also had seven rebounds and seven assists.

Jeremy Richard had a team-high 10 rebounds.

BPCC will be at home again Saturday. The Cavs host