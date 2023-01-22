Men’s college basketball: BPCC notches conference road victory

The Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers defeated Paris Junior College 65-59 Saturday in Paris, Texas.

BPCC improved to 11-8 overall and 3-6 in Region XIV. Paris dropped to 8-13 and 4-6.

D’Marcus Hall and Kendrick Delahoussaye led the Cavs with 11 points each. Erin Wright and Eric McKnight scored eight each.

BPCC, which led 31-22 at the half, shot 52.2 percent from the field. The Cavs hit 7-of-14 3-pointers. Wright and Hall had two each.

BPCC returns to action Wednesday against Trinity Valley Community College at 7 p.m. in the Billy Montgomery Gymnasium.