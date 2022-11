Men’s college basketball: BPCC off to 2-0 start

The Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers are off to a 2-0 start after an 85-66 victory over Piney Woods Thursday in The Billy Montgomery Gymnasium.

Jon’Quarius McGhee and D’Marcus Hall led BPCC with 15 and 14 points, respectively.

Logan Turner added 11 and Kendrick Delahoussaye 10.

Hall had 14 rebounds for his second double-double.

BPCC returns to action at 7 p.m. Tuesday at home against Southern Arkansas Tech.