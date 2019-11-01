Men’s college basketball: BPCC opens season Saturday

The Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers open the 2019-20 season Saturday with almost a whole new squad.

The Cavaliers visit the Centenary College Junior Varsity at 4 p.m.

BPCC returns only one player from last season’s roster — 5-foot-11 sophomore guard E.J. Clark of Dallas.

Clark started all 31 games. He averaged 8.9 points and 2.3 assists per game.

BPCC is coming off a 19-13 season, the best record for a Cavaliers team since 2006-07. BPCC finished sixth in the Region XIV East Zone Division at 7-11.

Head coach Chris Lovell is entering his fourth season.

Lovell has brought in 10 new players this season. They include four Division I transfers, three junior college transfers, one Division II transfer, one high school player and one veteran of FIBA basketball overseas.

The lone freshman from high school is guard Paul King of Ouachita Parish. He helped the Lions win multiple District 2-5A championships and led them to the Class 5A semifinals last season.

King averaged 18 points and seven assists. He was named the District 2-5A MVP and first-team Class 5A All-State.

King is joined at BPCC by his former Ouachita Parish teammate, 6-9 forward Willie LaPoole, a transfer from Southeastern Louisiana where he redshirted last season.

LaPoole averaged 21 points and 11 rebounds his senior season at Ouachita Parish.

BPCC’s first home game is Thursday, Nov. 7, against Mountain View College at 7 p.m.