Men’s college basketball: BPCC opens season Thursday night at home

The Bossier Parish Community Cavaliers open the 2022-23 season Thursday against the North American University Junior Varsity.

Tip-off is 7 p.m. in The Billy Montgomery Gymnasium.

The Cavaliers are coming off a 16-14 season that included victories over two NJCAA Division I top-ten teams.

BPCC also won a game in the Region XIV tournament for the first time. The No. 8 seed Cavaliers then took conference regular-season co-champion Kilgore College down to the wire before falling 71-65.

“I was very, very proud of the way our guys responded and finished the season,” BPCC Head Coach John Anthony Anglin said at the Region XIV Media Fay last month. “It gave us something to build on.”

Four players return from that team — 6-foot guard Kendrick Delahoussaye, 6-3 guard Erin Wright, 6-6 guard/forward Christian Caldwell and 6-5 guard Eric McKnight.

Delahoussaye was the team’s third-leading scorer last season at 10.3 points per game. He also averaged 4.2 assists.

Caldwell averaged 8.6 points and 4.3 rebounds. McKnight averaged 6.0 points and Wright averaged 3.9.

Sophomore D’Marcus Hall, a 6-foot-6 sophomore forward from Haughton, is one of 12 newcomers.

The former Calvary Baptist standout transferred from Louisiana-Monroe.

He played in 12 games last season and averaged 1.6 points and 2.2 rebounds.