Men’s college basketball: BPCC opens season Thursday

The Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers open the 2023-24 season Thursday against the John Melvin University JV.

Tip-off is 5:30 p.m. in The Coach Billy Montgomery Gymnasium.

BPCC is coming off a 15-16 season. The Cavaliers finished 6-13 in Region XIV.

This season’s squad has an entirely new look. There are 12 freshmen and only two sophomores on the 14-player roster.

Former Bossier standout LaKavin Thomas is one of four former area high school products on the team.

A 5-foot-11 guard, Thomas helped the Bearkats win two state championships. Last season, he was named the MVP in Bossier’s 42-33 victory over Carroll in the non-select Division II state championship game. He scored 13 points and had nine rebounds and three assists.

Thomas was also a second-team All-District 1-4A and All-Parish selection.

The other area players are Braylan McNeal, a 6-5 guard from Ruston; Malaki Thomas, a 6-2 guard from Calvary Baptist; and Terry Pratt, a 5-10 guard who was redshirted last season.

McNeal led Ruston to the non-select Division I semifinals. The Bearcats lost to eventual champion Ponchatoula 62-55.

Named first-team Class 5A All-State, he averaged 15.9 points and 11.2 rebounds.

Thomas was an honorable mention Class 2A All-State selection.He helped Calvary Baptist reach the select Division III state championship game where the Cavaliers lost to Isidore Newman 52-42.

The tallest player on the roster is 6-8 Tyrone Iroghama of The Norwood School in London, U.K.

Head Coach John Anthony Anglin enters his fourth season as head coach of the Cavaliers. He was named interim head coach in March 2020 and had the interim tag removed a year later.