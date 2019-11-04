Men’s college basketball: BPCC opens season with victory

Charlie Cavell, BPCC Athletics Coordinator

The Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers opened the 2019-20 season with a resounding 97-57 win over Centenary College’s Junior Varsity on Saturday at the Centenary Gold Dome.

The Cavaliers had five players reach double figures, including Allen Hatchett Jr., who led the way with 18 points. Charlie Cochran posted a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebound in his BPCC debut.

E.J. Clark, the lone returnee from last year, scored 15 points, while Diamanté Brown poured in 14 on a 7-for-7 night from the floor, and Paul King added 12 points.

BPCC took command of the game early and never trailed. The Cavaliers led 46-28 at halftime and began the second haf on a 10-2 run to blow the game open.

The Cavaliers play host to NJCAA Division III power Mountain View College on Thursday in the Coach Billy Montgomery Gymnasium