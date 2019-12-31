Men’s college basketball: BPCC rolls to victory

Charlie Cavell, BPCC Athletic Coordinator

Bossier Parish Community College had seven players score in double figures as the Cavaliers crushed the DFW Prep BallHogs 109-51 at the Coach Billy Montgomery Gym Monday night.

BPCC was led by Diamante Brown, who scored a game-high 23 points. Alan Lang registered a double-double as he scored 18 points and pulled down a game-high 15 rebounds. Joshua Davis scored 16 points, while Allen Hatchett, Jr., added 15. E.J. Clark, Charlie Cochran and Aaron Gregg each scored 10 points in the blowout.

The Cavaliers never trailed in the game and led 53-28 at halftime. BPCC scored 56 points in the second half, closing the game with a monster dunk from Brown off a lob pass from King. The 58-point win was BPCC’s second largest margin of victory this season. The 109 points was the second highest point total for the Cavaliers this season, and the third time this season they have scored over 100 points in a game.

With the win, BPCC improves to 8-4 overall and will play host to Blinn College in a NJCAA Region XIV game on Fri., January 3. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. here.