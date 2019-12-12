Men’s college basketball: BPCC rolls to victory

Charlie Cavell, BPCC Athletic Coordinator

The Bossier Parish Community Cavaliers crushed the CMP Prep Academy Drillers 111-50 Wednesday night at the Coach Billy Montgomery Gym.

The Cavaliers had six players in double figures as they scored a season-high 111 points.

Charlie Cochran scored a game-high 26 points behind an 11-for-14 shooting night, including connection on 4-of-6 three-pointers.

Diamante Brown added 20 points, while E.J. Clark had 16. Allen Hatchett, Jr., scored 11 points, while Alan Lang and Paul King each scored 10.

King, a freshman from Monroe, registered the first double-double of his career as he dished out a season-high 14 assists in the win.

Dominique Bailey was the only CMP player to reach double figures as he scored 19 in the losing effort.

BPCC led from the opening tip to the final horn in the game. The Cavaliers led 60-19 at halftime and built up a 45-point lead in the second half.

With the win, the Cavaliers improve to 7-3 overall. BPCC travels to Plano, Texas on Dec. 14 to take on Collin College.