Men’s college basketball: BPCC routs Coastal Bend

By Charlie Cavell, BPCC Athletic Coordinator

The Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers cruised to a 93-65 win over the Coastal Bend College Cougars Tuesday afternoon at the Coach Billy Montgomery Gymnasium.

After a sluggish start, the Cavaliers settled down and started taking better shots and making them. BPCC was 16-of-27 (59.3 percent) from the floor, including connecting on 4-of-10 three-pointers, in the first half as the Cavs took a 43-32 lead into the locker room.

BPCC would cool off a bit in the second half, but still shot over 50 percent, and would lead by as much as 30 points (76-46) midway through the half. The 93-65 victory was the first win at home for BPCC this season.

The Cavaliers had five players reach double figures, including Paul King, who scored a game-high 17 points, to run his streak of double-figure scoring games to 17 dating back to last season.

Fahmmi Mamo scored 16 points, while Jeremy Richard added 15 and Avery Martinez chipped in with 11. Southwood High School product Christian Caldwell registered his second career double-double has he scored 14 points and grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds.

Coastal Bend had just two players in double figures, Lonzo Reed with 14 and D’Andre Barrett with 10.

With the win, BPCC improved to 5-7 in Region XIV, while the loss dropped CBC to 2-8 in region play. The Cavaliers return to action on March 13 when they travel to Athens, Texas, to take on No. 15 Trinity Valley Community College.