Men’s college basketball: BPCC routs NSU JV

The Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers routed the Northwestern State JV 110-53 Monday night at The Billy Montgomery Gymnasium.

Eight BPCC players scored in double figures led by Christian Caldwell, who had 23.

Kendrick Delahoussaye, Eric McKnight and Derick Hamilton all had 12.

Adrian Walker chipped in 11. Jaeden Marshall, Cameron Guidry and Rodrell Dryden scored 10 apiece.

Hamilton and Guidry had 10 rebounds each.

BPCC (10-7) returns to Region XIV play Wednesday at home against Paris Junior College (12-8) at 7 p.m.