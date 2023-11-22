Men’s college basketball: BPCC splits games in Decari Markray Classic

The Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers split games in the Decari Markray Classic Monday and Tuesday.

BPCC defeated Delgado Community College 90-58 Monday and lost to East Central (Decatur, Miss.) Community College 105-103 in quadruple overtime Tuesday.

The second annual event honors Markray, a former Doyline star and BPCC player who passed away in a car accident in Bossier City in October of 2021.

Doyline defeated Plain Dealing 64-35 before BPCC’s game Tuesday.

On Monday, Jahlil Bethea and Braylon McNeal led BPC with 25 and 24 points, respectively.

McNeal also had 13 rebounds, four assists and three blocks. Bethea had eight rebounds and seven assists.

Nicholas Kaigler added 13 points.

On Tuesday, McNeal, a former Ruston star, had 33 points and 18 rebounds. He was 12-of-17 from the field, including 2-of-2 from 3-point range, and 7-of-10 from the line.

John Awoke also scored 33 points. He hit six of the Cavs’ 10 3-pointers.

Bethea scored 17.

East Central (4-3) led 35-32 at the half and the game went into overtime tied at 62.

It was tied at 74 after the first OT period, 85 after the second and 92 after the third.

BPCC (4-5) begins Region XIV play Nov. 29 at Blinn College.