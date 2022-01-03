Men’s college basketball: BPCC starts new year with conference victory

The Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers defeated Coastal Bend 87-77 in a Region XIV game Monday in Beeville, Texas.

BPCC improved to 8-5 overall and 3-2 in the conference. Coastal Bend dropped to 3-10 and 1-4.

Jaeden Marshall led the Cavs with 20 points. He also had eight rebounds.

Derick Hamilton scored 18 and had a team-high nine rebounds.

Erick McKnight had 11 points. Adrian Walker had 10 points and six assists.

BPCC returns to action Wednesday against Victoria College at 7:30 in The Billy Montgomery Gymnasium.