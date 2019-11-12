Men’s college basketball: BPCC suffers first loss

The Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers suffered their first loss Monday night, falling to McClennan Community College 84-70 in Waco, Texas.

BPCC dropped to 3-1. McClennan improved to 4-2.

E.J. Clark led the Cavaliers with 20 points. He was 11 of 12 from the free throw line.

Charlie Cochran added 13 points and Aaron Gregg 11.

BPCC shot 41.5 percent (22 of 53) from the field. The Cavs hit seven of 23 3-point attempts.

BPCC was 19 of 27 from the line.

Chris Pryor paced McClennan with 21 points. Akili Vining added 17.

The Highlanders shot 51.6 percent (32 of 62) from the field. They made four of 17 3-point attempts.

McClennan outrebounded BPCC 34-19.

BPCC faces Jones College at 4 p.m. Saturday in the Billy Montgomery Gymnasium.